How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies in Order

After five feature films, Indiana Jones may be finally hanging up his fedora.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opens June 30, will be Harrison Ford’s last outing as the thrill-seeking archeologist.

Ford first played Indiana Jones in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” but did you know that 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (the feature film debut of Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) is set before “Raiders”?

Ford isn’t the only actor to play Indiana Jones. Sean Patrick Flanery played Jones in the aptly titled prequel series, “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” which aired on ABC for two seasons in the early ’90s, followed by four made-for-TV films.

Whether you’re new to the franchise or want to relive Indy’s greatest adventures from the very beginning, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s how to watch all the “Indiana Jones” series and films in chronological and release order.

Warning: There are some very minor plot spoilers ahead, though none from “Dial of Destiny.”

Indiana Jones movies in chronological order

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (Paramount)

As mentioned above, Indy’s earlier adventures were brought to the small screen in “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.”

The show, which was created by and executive produced by George Lucas, ran for 28 episodes from 1992-1994. In addition to Flanery in the main “young” role, Corey Carrier played a child Indiana, and George Hall played a 90-year-old Indiana reflecting on his life. Ford even appeared in one episode as “adult” Indiana.

In terms of the feature films, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is set one year before the events of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” making it technically a prequel. And of course, there was a 20-year gap between “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” — enough time for Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) to grow into a young man.

Here are the series and films in chronological order:

“The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Indiana Jones movies in release order

The Indiana Jones franchise spans over four decades.

Here are the series and films in release order:

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” (1992)

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023)

Are the Indiana Jones movies streaming?

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens only in theaters on June 30.

All four previous Indiana Jones films are currently available to stream on Paramount+ and Disney+.

“The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles” is available to stream on Disney+.

So grab your whip and get cracking!

Watch the “Dial of Destiny’ Trailer

