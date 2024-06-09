How to watch India vs Pakistan: TV channel and live stream for T20 World Cup match today

Pakistan take on India in a huge T20 World Cup clash in New York today, looking to bounce back from their shock defeat by co-hosts the United States.

Such a major upset has left them trailing in Group A and with a lot to do in the race to reach the Super 8 stage, with favourites India having opened their campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over Ireland earlier this week.

Both teams were expected to breeze through the initial group phase, putting even more pressure on Pakistan ahead of what is always one of the most-watched and highly-anticipated contests that world sport has to offer.

The build-up to the game has been further intensified by pitch controversy at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, which has already caused an injury scare to India captain Rohit Sharma.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this afternoon.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

The match begins at 3:30pm BST, with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action on Sunday with Standard Sport’s live match blog.