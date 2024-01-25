How to watch India vs England: UK TV channel and live stream for First Test

England face arguably the ultimate challenge in cricket as their Test series with India gets underway.

The hosts have lost just three of their past 46 Test matches on home soil, and India's last series defeat came in 2012 against England.

It will have to be a special six weeks for Ben Stokes' side if they are to pull off the upset, starting with the first match of the five-Test series at Hyderabad.

Mark Wood is the only seamer named in the side by England, who have gone with three front-line spinners as well as the option of Joe Root, who Stokes suggested could open the bowling.

England are without Harry Brook for the series, due to personal issues, with Virat Kohli missing the first two Tests for the same reason.

Where to watch India vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the First Test will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 3:45am GMT in the early hours of the morning. The action gets underway at 4am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.