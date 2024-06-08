How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini: Start time, TV channel and live stream - French Open final today

Iga Swiatek will look to defend her French Open title for a third consecutive time later today.

The World Number 1 made light work of Coco Gauff in her semi-final to record her 20th consecutive victory at Roland Garros.

Italian Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, reached the final by crushing Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final in emphatic fashion.

While it has been a fantastic story for the Italians in the French capital this year, facing Swiatek is surely one of the biggest tests tennis has to offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the match.

What time does Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini start?

The French Open women’s final will start at 2pm BST on Saturday 8 June, 2024.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini?

TV channel: The match will be on Eurosport 1. Coverage starts at 1.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.