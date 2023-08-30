Watch Hurricane Idalia approach the North Carolina coast on beach camera livestreams
Hurricane Idalia could lash parts of Eastern North Carolina with powerful winds and up to 8 inches of rain.
Livestream cameras positioned along the coast are poised to help capture the storm as it rolls in. Follow these links to watch what some of the cameras show.
Islander Inn in Ocean Isle Beach: https://islanderinn.com/live-webcam/
Tony Silvagni Surf School in Carolina Beach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVRG4zYdUP0
Emerald Isle: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/375/EI-Live-Cameras
Jennette’s Pier on the Outer Banks: https://www.surfline.com/surf-report/jennette-s-pier-southside/584204204e65fad6a7709981?camId=58349b4ae411dc743a5d52a1
Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane when it made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday, Aug. 30. The fast-moving storm is expected to march toward the northeast, threatening to bring tropical storm conditions to the Carolinas later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Much of Eastern North Carolina faces threats of heavy rain and flooding, while storm surge and rough surf are possible in coastal areas. Near Wilmington, the southeastern part of the state is especially at risk for tornadoes, according to the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.
