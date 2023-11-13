How to watch The Hunger Games films in order

Lionsgate

Fire is catching, as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is almost here.

The prequel, releasing in cinemas on 17th November, follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he's assigned to mentor District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

The movie comes years nine after the release of the last Hunger Games film, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutchinson, meaning you'll be forgiven if you can't quite remember what happened in Panem.

So, before we find out who is a songbird and who is a snake, here is how to watch every single The Hunger Games film in order. May the odds be ever in your favour!

1. The Hunger Games (2012)

Enter the world of The Hunger Games. In what was once North America, the Capitol of the nation of Panem forces a teenage boy and girl from each of its 12 districts to compete in The Hunger Games, where only one tribute will survive.

When her younger sister, Prim, is chosen, 16-year-old Katniss volunteers as tribute and has to fight against contestants who have trained for all of their lives if she's ever to return home to District 12.

Watch The Hunger Games on NOW TV

2. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Katniss and Peeta have made it out of the 74th Hunger Games alive, but a new fight begins as rebellion sparks in the Districts and the Capitol, run by the tyrannous President Snow, will try to stop fire from catching by any means possible.

Watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on NOW TV

3. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

After the horrors of the 75th Hunger Games, Katniss is rescued by rebels and brought to District 13. Here, she spreads her wings to become the Mockingjay, the symbolic leader of the rebellion.

But, President Snow has other plans for Katniss, and everyone she loves.



Watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 on NOW TV

4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Katniss, Peeta, Gale and the rest of her allies bring their fight to the Capitol as they aim to liberate all of Panem and stop President Snow once and for all.

Watch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 on Prime Video

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for a dying lineage and is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12 in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Plus, if you want to watch the films in chronological order, simply start with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes instead to see Coriolanus before his rise to President Snow and witness the beginnings of The Hunger Games began.

