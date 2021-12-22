Watch Hugh Jackman Makes His Return to Broadway in The Music Man Revival's First Performance

hugh jackman

twitter

Hugh Jackman is back on Broadway!

The Tony winner, 53, received an enthusiastic and long ovation at New York City's Winter Garden Theater on Monday night, where he appeared in the first preview performance of the revival of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man.

A snippet of Jackson's entrance was shared by the actor on social media, Tuesday. The same clip also appeared on The Music Man's official's handles.

In the video, Jackman appears for the first time on stage as lead character Harold Hill, a con man salesman who poses as a band organizer to sell instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk. He reveals himself seconds after hearing his name come up in gossip, while on a train to River City, Iowa.

And we’re off! Meredith Willson’s The Music Man is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre! 💼🥁🎺 pic.twitter.com/ubHF3unY9C — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) December 21, 2021

Jackman's last time on Broadway was for the play The River, which ran from October 2014 to February 2015. He won a Tony Award for his performance in The Boy from Oz in 2004.

Meredith Wilson's The Music Man first premiered on Broadway in 1957, starring Robert Preston and Barbara Cook as his love interest, Marian the librarian. It went on to win five Tony awards, including trophies for both stars and the coveted best musical prize (beating out West Side Story).

In the new revival, directed by Jerry Zaks, Jackman stars alongside fellow Tony winner Sutton Foster (star of TV's Younger). Shuler Hensley, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, Rema Webb and Phillip Boykin also star.

On his own Instagram account on Tuesday, Jackman shared another clip showing part of the number "Shipoopi" from the show, with the Australian star and Foster cutting it up alongside the show's talented ensemble to Warren Carlyle's inspired choreography.

The night before, Jackman posted another snippet to Instagram, chronicling his feelings before the show's first preview.

"I don't know how many months—years—this date has been in my head, but it feels like a long time," the Les Miserables actor said in the confessional video. "And I'm just so grateful and so blessed to be here in this position, and so excited to share this show with you all."

The Music Man officially opens on Broadway Feb. 10, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

Its arrival on the Great White Way comes as the ongoing Omicron outbreak continues to paralyze New York City's theater scene.

Just on Monday, producers for Jagged Little Pill announced it would not be re-opening at all after initially canceling shows from Saturday to Tuesday do to rising COVID-19 cases amongst its company.

That same day, the Broadway productions of Hamilton and Aladdin announced they would not hold performances through Christmas due to the breakthrough cases. The Lion King has since joined in, while MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, called off performances until Christmas last week.

Last week, nine Broadway productions called off performances, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Freestyle Love Supreme, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ain't Too Proud to Beg, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

It's not just Broadway either. Radio City's iconic Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes also went dark after an uptick in cases. They'll remain closed for the entire season.

