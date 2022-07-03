Watch this huge bear stick a ‘perfect’ landing while diving into rushing Alaska river

A brown bear feeding on salmon in Alaska takes an ungainly leap into the Brooks River in an Instagram video posted by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The bear hesitates on the edge of a low waterfall in the rushing river before taking the plunge in a full-on belly-flop, the video shows. Two other bears are feeding nearby.

“Poetry in motion,” reads one comment on the post.

Bears are feasting on sockeye salmon in the river, the post says. A live BearCam operated by the department caught the bear’s awkward leap.

Moose chased hiker’s dog, then charged at her, Colorado wildlife officials say

Woman’s hair-raising shriek spooks curious bear cub looking for ride in the back seat

Homeowners find bear cub in kitchen. It had to be euthanized, Colorado officials say