WATCH: Home Town' s Ben Napier Is Getting Healthy for His Daughters: 'This Is My New Lifestyle'

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
Ben Napier is living a healthier lifestyle with his family in mind.

In an exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of HGTV's Home Town (above), the 38-year-old woodworker opens up about his fitness journey.

Ben, who shares daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 7 months, with his wife and co-star, Erin, says "I've always worked out. I can benchpress more than a lot of people, but i can't do a pull-up." Mae's impending arrival (the episode was filmed last spring before she was born) made him want to step up his workout regimen.

"i've got two daughters, one on the way," he explains. "I am getting older i'm trying to take a little bit better care of myself."

HGTV

Luckily, he has a family member, who can help him do just that: Erin's older brother Clark, who's a physical therapist.

"You're gonna make me stronger? We're going to get stronger?" Ben asks, to which Clark replies, "Yes, I know you can do it!"

"I need to start working out a little more intentionally. And so I'm using pull-ups as like a benchmark," Ben says in a confessional spliced with dramatic footage of him doing drills, lifting weights and running through the show's titular hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. "This is my new lifestyle. This is every day."

HGTV

He later quips, "Who knows? Maybe I'll enter a body-building competition," as he's shown completing his run at City Hall in a shot reminiscent of the iconic scene from the 1982 film Rocky III.

"Probably not going to do that," he adds.

Ben was recently featured in PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue and had a hilarious reaction to the news. On Instagram, he shared a congratulatory note from a Discovery Inc. exec that Erin received with a copy of the magazine.

"Y'all pray for @erinapier. This award is more of a burden for her. She will never hear the end of it," he captioned the photo, adding #trophyhusband.

Season 6 of Home Town airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

