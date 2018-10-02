How to Watch Hoffenheim vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Hoffenheim hosts Manchester City in a group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Kickoff from inside Rhein-Neckar Arena is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. ET.

Manchester City is trying to move past a 2–1 loss to Lyon in its first Champions league matchup. In the Premier League, Man City is coming off a 2–0 win over Brighton on Saturday, and the club sits in first place in the league table, tied on points with Liverpool.

On Matchday 1 of the Champions League, Hoffenheim drew 2–2 with Shakhtar Donetsk. The team is coming off a 2–1 loss to RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play.

Young Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann will face Man City boss Pep Guardiola for the first time as an added subplot to the matchup.

Here's how you can watch the match.

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT,Galvasion

Live Stream: Sling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo. Watch TNT. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.