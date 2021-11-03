Watch Hobbycraft's Christmas advert

Photo credit: Hobbycraft

Hobbycraft's Christmas advert delivers a simple message – to enjoy crafting every detail of Christmas with loved ones.

With a resurgence in craft at the start of the pandemic (which has continued into 2021), the trend for making is being embraced by all ages, regardless of skill and experience.

This festive advert centres around the sense of achievement and joy we all get when giving and receiving something handmade, whether it's making your own Christmas crackers, tree decorations, or wreath.

It ties in with Hobbycraft's launch of over 4,000 fun and creative Christmas workshops available in-store and online for beginners and experienced crafters alike. Designed by Hobbycraft Artisans, courses include Christmas gift making, wreath making and DIY advent calendars, and prices range from £5 – £45.

Photo credit: Hobbycraft

The UK's leading arts and crafts retailer worked with Leeds-based indie folk band, The Dunwells (made up of brothers Dave and Joe Dunwell), to compose a bespoke festive track especially for the advert. 'Moments We Make' helps to tell the story of Hobbycraft's campaign of the same name.

The full-length version of the song will be played on Hobbycraft's in-store radio in its 108 UK stores over the festive period.

Joel Pickering, Head of Marketing and Brand at Hobbycraft, comments: 'Every maker and creator we talk to has moments and memories tied to their craft, and these stories have been the true inspiration behind our Christmas advert.'

Hobbycraft Christmas advert 2020 recap:



The 2020 Christmas advert revealed how our lives changed during the pandemic, yet despite the challenges, highlighted how the nation found new and different ways to share ideas, learn new skills and be creative. It featured customers crafting at home with family or via video calls, showcasing the togetherness that can be found in crafting.

