Watch: Hiker followed by three bears on California trail

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A California jogger captured video of her harrowing encounter with a mother bear and her two cubs on a Sierra Madre trail.

The video, posted to Instagram by Laura Gold, shows the mother bear and her cubs charging toward her on the trail, and following as she attempts to back away from the area.

The woman can he heard roaring in an attempt to ward off the animals.

The hiker was eventually able to get away from the bears without injury.

"In the midst of chaos, I almost forgot about nature's lesson," she wrote.