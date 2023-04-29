Watch highlights of former SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was drafted by the Chiefs

It came a day later than some fans in Kansas City would have liked, but the Chiefs swung a trade in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the second round on Friday, the Chiefs traded the 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks to the Detroit Lions for the 55th and 194th picks in this year’s draft, which is being held at Union Station in Kansas City.

After moving up eight slots in the draft, the Chiefs selected SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Last year, Rice broke Emmanuel Sanders’ single-season record for receiving yards on this play.

Sanders played 11 seasons in the NFL, making two Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl.

Here are other highlights of Rice.

Rice showed he can be a deep threat as this touchdown play shows.

Check out this great catch:

This was another fantastic grab in traffic.