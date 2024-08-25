Watch: Hernandez jogs back and leaves Parma to score two gifted goals

Theo Hernandez has been heavily criticised by the AC Milan fans for his performance against Parma last night and rightfully so. Throughout the clash, he didn’t seem willing to help out and that was seen especially on the second goal.

The Frenchman hasn’t been training as much as the rest given the Euros vacation, but that is certainly no excuse for what we saw yesterday. He was given a 4.5/10 in our player ratings for a work-rate that was nothing short of embarrassing.

On the first goal, he failed to pick up Dennis Man on the box despite being well within reach of doing so, all it took was some willingness. And on the second goal, as you can see in the videos below, he was nowhere to be seen as he chose to jog back.

Il secondo gol del Parma nasce da una scelta assurda di Leao, che cerca un passaggio che non esiste e non Pulisic a due passi (completamente solo). E guardate la differenza di passo fra Theo Hernandez (uguale sul primo gol) e Cancellieri… #ParmaMilan pic.twitter.com/rZyGoBpDVx — Pasquale La Ragione (@pasqlaragione) August 24, 2024

Admittedly, Strahinja Pavlovic could have done better on that goal too as he chose to pick up the man in the centre instead. However, Hernandez hung him out to dry and although his excuse (as also seen in the videos) was that he was too high up the pitch, the full angle shows he certainly wasn’t further ahead of Rafael Leao – who played the poor pass – and thus could have made it back in time.