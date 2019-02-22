WATCH: Herediano Seizes Control vs. Atlanta United in CCL First Leg

Defending MLS champions Atlanta United got quite the wake-up call when it came into Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero, getting hammered 3-1 by Herediano on Thursday night in their round-of-16 first leg in the Concacaf Champions League.

Herediano got on the scoreboard early when a poor defensive header that put Jose Guillermo Ortiz through on goal and the Costa Rican made no mistake by chipping Brad Guzan for a fantastic first goal.

NOT the way you want to start the game, Atlanta

It went from bad to worse in the 35th minute when the Atlanta defense fell asleep again and allowed Randall Azofeifa to go one-on-one with Guzan and slot home to double Herediano's advantage.

¡GOOOOOOOLLLL! Gran jugada individual de Ortiz y le mete el pase Azofeifa para que marque el segundo.



Disfruta del partido EN VIVO ???? https://t.co/IWzd1FQnhM pic.twitter.com/qdIXTxyebK



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) February 22, 2019

Atlanta United was able to get a crucial away goal when Julian Gressel curled home a shot that appeared to be deflected shortly before halftime, but Herediano would go on to restore its two-goal lead off a well-worked free kick.

Atlanta United get one back right before halftime!

¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL TIIIIIIICOOOOOO! El servicio al segundo palo y llega el remate de Granados



Disfruta del partido EN VIVO ???? https://t.co/IWzd1FQnhM pic.twitter.com/H6fzkh3zRv



— Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) February 22, 2019

The two teams will come to Atlanta to play the second leg on Thursday, Feb. 28.