Watch: Henry Arundell scores near-100m wonder try to strengthen England call-up bid

Henry Arundell. - GETTY IMAGES

Henry Arundell's meteoric rise continued on Sunday after scoring one of the tries of century in London Irish's 19-18 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Toulon.

The full-back, who started the match on the bench, collected the ball on his own five-metre line, using his raw pace to swerve in and out of six helpless defenders. Arundell initially burst through a gap in his own 22 before changing up and down the gears to leave would be tacklers in his wake. The 19-year-old finished his score by sliding over in the corner.

Arundell, who also qualifies for Scotland and Wales as well as England, has been tipped to make it into Eddie Jones' squad for Australia after making a remarkable impact first for the U20s and now London Irish at senior level.

OH MYYYYY 🤩@henry_arundell take a bow 👏👏👏



Try of the #ChallengeCupRugby season so far from the @londonirish youngster?? pic.twitter.com/Sa88EEnzyq — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) May 8, 2022

The remarkable score clearly impressed former England star Jason Robinson, who tweeted out: "Henry Arundell take a bow!!! Outstanding try!!"

Arundell has already scored a number of memorable tries in a very short career, including the below effort against Wasps in the Premiership.