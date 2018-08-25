Watch: heavyweight boxer Curtis Harper walks out of ring in bout with Efe Ajagba in protest over money

Curtis Harper’s has been branded “disrespectful” by his trainer for walking out of the ring during his most recent heavyweight bout in a protest over his pay.

The bell sounded for the first round in Harper’s clash against Efe Ajagba, but he walked out before a punch could be thrown.

Jordan Hardy, a journalist who was at the fight in Minneapolis and works for Premier Boxing Champions, the broadcaster of the fight, revealed that Haper said the walkout was down to money.

“He walked out of the right because he’s not getting paid enough to fight and that he wants respect,” she posted on Twitter.

Nate Campbell, the trainer of Curtis Harper and a former lightweight world champion, is not happy about his boxer abandoning the fight on live TV. pic.twitter.com/xgwVvedjsd — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) August 25, 2018

Nobody knew of the American’s plan to walk out of the fight, and Harper’s trainer, Nate Campbell, said he was “embarrassed” by his actions.

“This man disrespected himself, his wide, the fans and me,” Campbell said on social media.