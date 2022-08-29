Watch Hawaii Win The Little League World Series Title — In The 4th Inning

Hawaii dominated the competition to win the Little League World Series on Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania ― and the final against Curaçao was no different. (Watch the video below.)

The squad, repping the West Region, triggered the so-called “mercy rule,” ending the contest in the fourth inning because they moved 10 runs ahead.

The walk-off hit belonged to Kama Angell, who knocked in baserunner Esaiah Wong to make it 13-3 in favor of the Hawaiians and touch off the celebration.

Hawaii has won the Little League World Series!



They outscored their opponents 60-5 in their six games pic.twitter.com/QY12CzQBw9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 28, 2022

Hawaii outscored opponents 60-5 (!!!) in the tournament.

“We’re fortunate that everything clicked at the right moment,” Hawaii manager Gerald Oda told The Associated Press.

