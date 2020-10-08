Watch: Harris, Pence Face Off in Vice Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence came face-to-face on Thursday, 8 October for the first Vice-Presidential debate ahead of US elections.

Harris made history as she walked on stage, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election debate.

The 90-minute debate is divided into 10-sections. “Americans deserve a discussion that is civil”, said moderator, Susan Page, indirectly reflecting on the chaos of the first presidential debate.

Often, the vice presidential debate flies easily under the radar during Presidential campaigns, but 2020 is different.

Against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump testing positive for the virus, Americans are watching the VP debate with renewed awareness as Harris and Pence face off in their only debate 12 feet apart, instead of the original 7 feet distance.

The presidential running mates will be speaking through plexiglass, an arguable tangible reflection of Pence's government’s failed response to COVID-19.

The Biden Campaign requested this change, which was later approved by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

When asked if the candidates will be required to take an on-site COVID-19 test, Shawn Wood, a debate host spokesman responded: “What I can say is we are requiring everyone to have a negative test before they enter the facilities, the debate hall, or the security perimeter.

THE QUESTION OF THE DAY: COVID-19

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Kamala Harris opened the vice-presidential debate narrowing in on Mike Pence and the Trump administration’s greatest vulnerability: The handling of the coronavirus.

“They knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you. Can you imagine if you knew on January 28, as opposed to March 13, what they knew, what you might have done to prepare? They knew and they covered it up.”

“They minimised the seriousness of it.”

Referring to Joe Biden's plan to combat the virus, Harris said, “contact tracing, testing, administration of the vaccine, and making sure that it will be free for all.”

In a retort, Pence suggested the Biden-Harris plan to combat coronavirus was ripped from the current Trump administration approach.

“The reality is, when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way,” he added.

“I mean, quite frankly, when I look at their plan — that talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE, developing a vaccine — it looks a little bit like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

Biden withdrew from the 1988 presidential race after acknowledging he lifted phrases from a British politician without attribution, according to reports.

“President Donald Trump did what no other American president had ever done. And that was, he suspended all travel from China, the second largest economy in the world,” he said.

THE SACRIFICE OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

“Whatever the vice president is claiming the administration has done, clearly it hasn’t worked,” Ms. Harris said.

“When you’re looking at over 210,000 dead bodies in our country, American lives that have been lost, families that are grieving that loss. And, you know, the vice president is the head of the task force.”

"You respect the American people when you tell them the truth. You respect the American people when you have the courage to be a leader, speaking of those things you may not want people to hear, but they need to hear so they can protect themselves. But this administration stood on information that if you had as a parent or a worker, if you didn't have enough money saved up, you're standing in a food line because of the ineptitude," Harris said.

"They've had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration."

A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

On the question of a possible vaccine, Kamala Harris said, “If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely.”

“But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.”

