Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Is Returning to the Bravo Clubhouse

Andy Cohen is headed back to the clubhouse!

The talk show host is poised to return to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen studio for the first time since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced remote production on his late-night show earlier this year.

Cohen, 52, will begin filming in the studio starting Sunday, while guests will continue to be interviewed virtually.

"We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse," Cohen said in a statement. "I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew."

October guests include Mariah Carey, Matthew McConaughey, Sam Smith, Hoda Kotb, Lenny Kravitz, Marlon Wayans, Wynonna Judd and more.

But before heading back to the studio, Cohen will bid his at-home production farewell with "The Golden Robes," a virtual awards show, celebrating the best and worst at-home moments. Fun categories will include "Worst Wifi Connection," "Most Shocking @Home Moment" and "Best @Home Set up."

Cohen began filming from his New York City apartment in March after he revealed that he had fully recovered from the coronavirus.

He was originally meant to bring WWHL back a week earlier than he did but had to cancel after learning of his coronavirus diagnosis.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram on March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen continued.

WWHL airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.