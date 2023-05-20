How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Devin Haney takes on Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas tonight as the lightweight division serves up another brilliant bout.

Haney holds the full set of belts at 135lbs after twice beating George Kambosos Jr in Australia last year, easing to a wide points victory on both occasions to defend his WBC title and add the WBA, IBF, and WBO straps to his collection.

The 24-year-old is 29-0 and keen to establish himself as the face of one of boxing’s most competitive divisions, with Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis potential opponents in the near future, but for now the focus must be on Lomachenko, who gets his chance to become undisputed champion.

The Ukrainian, who become a world champion in his third professional bout, has been forced into somewhat of a rebuild since his 2020 defeat to Teofimo Lopez, and the situation in his home country has kept him out of the ring for much of the past 18 months.

Now 35, there are questions as to whether Lomachenko can still mix it with the very best in the division, particularly when his opponent has a size advantage, but he has the opportunity to make a major statement at the MGM Grand Garden Arena by dethroning Haney.

How to watch Haney vs Lomachenko

TV channel: Fight fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action in the UK, with coverage scheduled to begin at 1am BST.

Main event ring walks are expected at around 4am, though that depends on the undercard bouts.

Live stream: Subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to watch online via a live stream.

LIVE coverage: You can follow the entire event overnight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live fight blog.