Watch Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston Rossdale Make His Musical Debut At Blake Shelton’s Bar

The 17-year-old son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani looks poised to step out of the shadow of his famous parents and into a music career of his own.

Kingston Rossdale took the stage at the Ole Red bar and restaurant in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Aug. 11 to make what’s believed to be his first-ever live performance before a public audience.

Footage of the set shows Kingston being introduced to the crowd by his stepfather, country musician Blake Shelton.

“I’m very excited, and I’m actually honored to be the first one to introduce this act to the stage for the very first time ever,” said Shelton, who founded Ole Red in 2017. “This guy’s an artist, he’s the real deal, and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance.”

Other widely-circulated videos show Kingston ― who bears a striking resemblance to his father ― demonstrating his musical prowess on a pair of rock-tinged original tracks, accompanied by an acoustic guitar.

Watch a clip of Kingston Rossdale’s Ole Red performance below.

The Friday night show appeared to be a family affair. Other clips show Stefani performing a rendition of “Don’t Speak” ― the smash 1996 single she first recorded with her band, No Doubt ― with Shelton, whom she married in 2021.

Rossdale and Stefani divorced in 2016 after about 14 years of marriage. In addition to Kingston, the former couple share sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Watch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform “Don’t Speak” below.

Appearing on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast last month, Rossdale said he and Stefani had “some particularly opposing views,” which afforded them some unusual benefits when parenting their sons.

“We’re really different people,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process.”

He went on to note: “We definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it’d be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals.”

Interestingly, Kingston’s debut comes as his parents are each gearing up for a return to the road.

Later this month, Rossdale will kick off a U.S. tour with his band, Bush, at the Benton Franklin Fair in Pasco, Washington. Stefani has a pair of California concerts lined up in September and November this year.

From Left: Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale in 2023.

