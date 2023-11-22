Thanksgiving football: How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on Fox
The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season this Thursday with its typical trio of Thanksgiving football games, starting with the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game. Headed into the Thanksgiving matchup, the Lions are 8-2 for the first time since 1962. Meanwhile, the Packers are 4-6, and the last time the two teams faced off, the Lions won 34-20. The Packers vs. Lions game will air on Fox this Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Green Bay vs. Detroit showdown? Here’s how to watch the first Thanksgiving football game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Packers vs. Lions game:
NFL+
Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Game: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more
What channel is the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game on?
This Thursday's Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Packers vs. Lions game:
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Where to stream the Packers vs. Lions game?
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, AKA every channel you need to watch Thanksgiving football games (and the Macy's Parade). You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for Black Friday, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. ($20 off the first and second months).
For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network
NFL+
Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:
ESPN+
Stream select NFL games on ESPN
YouTube TV
Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network
Amazon Prime Video
Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games