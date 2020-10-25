How To Watch 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' For Free

From Women's Health

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which first aired way back in 1966, has become a Halloween classic that the whole family can enjoy together.

It was announced on October 19 that It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown would air exclusively on AppleTV+.

While you can sign up for a free trial of AppleTV+ to watch it before Halloween, the streaming service is offering it at no cost from Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 to all viewers.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020





Normally, ABC airs the special twice in the month of October — something people on social media are upset isn't happening this year.

"I understand streaming competition, but some traditions like this should NOT be broken!," one person wrote. "Okay, so this will be the 1st yr that I cant watch the Great Pumpkin? All these streaming services and there is only 1 option? That really wasn't a good decision by the decision makers," said another.

Is the Charlie Brown Halloween Special on Netflix or Hulu?

While Netflix and Hulu have tons of Halloween movies to choose from, you have to go somewhere else to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The options are limited, though: Currently, the Charlie Brown Halloween special isn't available to stream on Amazon Prime Video or Vudu like in previous years. If you think your kids will be just as obsessed with the Peanuts characters as you are, pick up the DVD on Amazon, so your family can watch it throughout the Halloween season and beyond.

