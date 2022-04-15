Watch ‘Good Samaritan’ pull man from burning vehicle in California

An unknown hero likely saved the life of a man badly burned in a vehicle fire, Turlock police said.

It happened at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of D Street, a news release from the Police Department said.

The unidentified victim went by helicopter to a burn center and had surgery for life-threatening injuries, the release said. He might have died at the scene were it not for the help of the rescuer, who was seen on video by investigators but left the scene.

The video is not of good quality, TPD spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said Thursday afternoon, but it shows the rescuer approach and open the rear driver-side door to try to get the man out. The person is unsuccessful, so goes to the other side but still cannot free the man. The rescuer finally is able to pull the victim out through the vehicle’s rear hatch.

“If this good Samaritan had not helped when they did, our investigation would look very different,” Detective Brandon Bertram said. “This person most certainly saved the man’s life.” A TPD news release Thursday said that as of 2 o’clock hour, the burn victim was out of surgery but still in critical condition.

Police and fire investigators would like to speak with the rescuer to help piece together what happened.

The release said the victim was in the back seat when the fire started. Witnesses reported it after hearing tires pop from the heat.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle engulfed in flames and the burned man in a nearby alley. They controlled the fire and turned the scene over to police and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

They have reported no evidence so far of arson, but the cause and origin were still unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

People with information can reach Bertram at 209-664-7323. They also can contact the Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. They could be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.