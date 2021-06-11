What to Watch: The godly mischief of Loki , the joys and vibrancy of In the Heights , and more

As summer heats up and movie theaters continue to reopen, audiences have plenty of new TV and film offerings to watch while staying cool. Not sure what to choose? EW is breaking down the top choices in the newest episode of our What to Watch video series, above.

First up is Disney+'s latest Marvel offering, Loki, which follows the titular God of Mischief and his time-wimey exploits after the events of Avengers: Endgame. EW staff writer Chancellor Agard likens it to USA's White Collar, which is about a criminal recruited by the FBI to help catch thieves similar to him. "I have a lot of high hopes for the series," he says, adding that it hews more towards WandaVision's knack for some MCU experimentation than fellow superhero show Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Agard also notes that fans should be pleased with the return of Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite character, as well as all the implications the show could have for the MCU. "I think there is reason to believe that it will be a significant part because it does deal with the multiverse, different timelines," he explains. The first of six episodes of Loki are streaming now.

Also on the TV side of things, the second season of Hulu's Love, Victor is set to debut June 11. Set in the same universe of the 2018 film Love, Simon, the show follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery and struggling with his sexual orientation. Digital writer Sydney Bucksbaum details what fans can expect from the new season and crop of characters.

And last, but certainly not least, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights is finally here. Set across a few blisteringly hot days in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York, it follows a bodega owner with dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic. EW correspondent Ruth Kinane says audiences are in for a treat. "It is going to be the movie of the summer without a doubt," she says. "It's precisely this huge, joyful cinematic experience that we truly need and deserve this summer. It's so filled with life; it's vibrant. It's just joyous and a bombastic celebration of community, which is something we've all kind of been missing I think."

The Jon M. Chu-helmed film, which stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Miranda, Marc Anthony, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and more, is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

