Watch the goal and save that won the USWNT the Paris Olympics gold medal match

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward Mallory Swanson (9) dribbles the ball against Brazil during the first half in the women's soccer gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

A stellar goal and a stunning save helped separate the Untied States from Brazil in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match for women's soccer.

The USA took the gold in a 1-0 decision, sparked by forward Mallory Swanson's electric goal in the second half and goalie Alyssa Naeher's absolutely crucial save in stoppage time that could've evened the score.

Saturday's win gave the United States women's national team its first set of gold medals since the 2012 London Olympics, making this a historic 12-year gap erasure for the Americans. It's the fifth gold in the program's history.

That wouldn't be possible without Swanson and Naeher's absolute vital plays, which you can watch below.

TEAM USA STRIKES FIRST—AND IT'S MALLORY SWANSON AGAIN!



1-0 IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH.#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rCEQNIbR68 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

ALYSSA NAEHER TO THE RESCUE. AN UNBELIEVABLE SAVE IN STOPPAGE TIME. 😱#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/fsJoNKSI40 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

More Olympics!

Imane Khelif addressed the baseless controversy surrounding her gender after winning Olympic boxing gold

How to watch women's soccer Olympic gold medal match: USA vs. Brazil: Live stream, TV channel

Who is Raygun, the Australian breakdancer taking over the internet at the Paris Olympics?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Watch the goal and save that won the USWNT the Paris Olympics gold medal match