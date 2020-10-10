Watch the GLOW cast reunite for the first time after the Netflix series' cancellation

Erica Parise/Netflix

GLOW sadly lost its chance for one last round in the ring, as the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on a planned fourth and final season. But we haven't seen the last of its cast, many of whom, film and TV gods willing, are just getting started on long and fruitful careers, and almost all of whom assembled for a reunion to get out the vote on Saturday.

The #GoodToVote campaign assembled the cast of the Netflix series, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, and many more, for an epic 90-minute reunion to help promote voter registration and voting plans. The Q&A proved to be an emotional affair, coming just days after Netflix pulled the plug on the show.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four, so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like, ‘Enjoy the quiches, because it’s over!’" the ever-loquacious Gilpin said. "But if this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones."

Indeed it was, as the cast looked back on the series, fielded questions from fans, discussed behind-the-scenes stories, and more. Through it all, the cast's affection for each other was palpable; notably, the actors unanimously agreed they'd be up for a GLOW movie, and spoke fondly, often through tears, about their experience working on the show.

"I got a chance to make a version of myself that I always wanted to be," star Sunita Mani said. "Like when you get to go to a new school and you're like, 'I'm gonna be confident and accept myself.' But to actually feel that through working with these women... I belonged here."

You can watch the full reunion below.

Related content: