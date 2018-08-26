How to Watch Girona vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Girona will host Real Madrid on Sunday, Aug. 26 in the second La Liga match of the season for both clubs.

Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win over Getafe last weekend after Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale scored goals in Julen Lopetegui's league managerial debut with the club. Real maintained posession for 78% of the match, its first league game since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus..

Girona opened their season with a 0-0 draw against Real Valladolid in the curtain raiser for the league.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

