How to Watch Girona vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Barcelona is set to visit Girona to play a La Liga match on Sunday, Jan. 27. Kickoff from Estadi Municípal de Montilivi is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. ET.

Barcelona (14–2–4) enters the contest atop the league table with 46 points accrued through 20 matches this season. The Spanish giants have reeled off seven straight victories in La Liga play. Despite their success, Barcelona most recently suffered a 2–0 defeat against Sevilla in the first leg of a Copa del Rey contest.

Girona (5–6–9) comes into the fixture 12th in the league standings with 24 points earned through 20 matches. The club has not earned a victory in La Liga play since late November, when it defeated Espanyol 3–1. Girona most recently lost to Real Betis 3–2.

The two sides previously met this season in September. The match finished as a 2–2 draw.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match.

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

T.V. channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

