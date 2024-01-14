How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde: TV channel and live stream for AFCON game today

Ghana get underway at the Africa Cup of Nations tonight against Cape Verde.

The Black Stars are expected to compete with record seven-time winners Egypt for top spot in Group B as they bid to improve on a woeful 2021 campaign in which they were winless and knocked out at the group stage in Cameroon following a humiliating 3-2 defeat by tournament debutants Comoros in which Ghana stalwart Andre Ayew was sent off early.

Ghana will be eager to brush off bitter memories of one of the biggest upsets in AFCON history as they begin their latest push for glory in Abidjan on Sunday evening, though their form has hardly been impressive under Chris Hughton so far.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW GHANA VS CAPE VERDE LIVE!

The four-time African champions have not won this competition since all the way back in 1982 and are not helped here by the absence of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey through injury, though West Ham star Mohammed Kudus is at least now back in training after a scare.

Cape Verde are appearing at AFCON for only the fourth time, memorably reaching the quarter-finals on debut in South Africa in 2013 and getting out of the group before losing to eventual winners Senegal in the round of 16 last time around.

Where to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde

TV channel: Tonight's game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow the contest this evening with Standard Sport’s live match blog.