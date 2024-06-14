How to watch Germany vs Scotland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 opener today

How to watch Germany vs Scotland for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 opener today

Hosts Germany today kick off Euro 2024 when they meet Scotland in a mouth-watering curtain-raiser.

So much has been said about the struggles of the German national team since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but optimism has returned following the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann.

It means the Tartan Army have it all to do to cause the kind of shock that may have not been all that surprising a few months ago.

After sailing through the qualification stage, a mixture of poor results and big injuries have damped the mood somewhat.

Still, likely to be bring a fervent support, Scotland will surely relish such a big stage.

Where to watch Germany vs Scotland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on free-to-air-coverage on ITV1. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: The ITVX website and app will offer a free live stream service online.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!