How to watch Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel

Oct 14, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka (8) watches game action on the pitch during the second half against the United States men's national team at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

UEFA Nations League soccer action will continue on Saturday with a matchup between Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the top and the bottom teams in Group C.

Germany currently sits at the top of Group C in the competition with 10 points in four matches thanks to having three wins and one draw thus far.

Most recently, Germany defeated the Netherlands 1-0 behind a 64th-minute goal by Jamie Leweling out of VfB Stuttgart. That was an important result for Germany as the four-time World Cup champions were just two points ahead of the Netherlands at the time.

That lead is now up to five points with just two games remaining in the group stage.

Watch Germany vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

How to watch Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Game eate: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Fubo: Start your free trial today

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, has just one point through four matches. That point came from a Sept. 10 draw against Hungary in a match that ended 0-0. Most recently, Bosnia and Herzegovina fell 2-0 to Hungary. Bosnia and Herzegovina has already faced the huge challenge of taking on Germany once in this tournament, and managed to post a respectable result, falling just 2-1

Scoring in that matchup for Germany was Deniz Undav out of VfB Stuttgart, who found in the back of the net in the 30th and 36th minutes. Bosnia and Herzegovina made things interesting in the 70th minute when 38-year-old Edin Džeko - the former Manchester City, Roma and Inter Milan star - scored, but ultimately, the Bosnians weren’t able to find the back of the net again in the matchup and fell by just one goal.

Watch Germany vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

What time is Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on?

Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina will air on fubo Sports Network. That channel is available to stream live on Fubo.

Watch Germany vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel