The college football season opens up on Saturday with a handful of premiere matchups, including a pair of traditional rivals in the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers who will tangle in Atlanta in Week 1.

The 'Dawgs fell short of their national title aspirations in 2023, settling for a win in the Orange Bowl over the Florida State Seminoles after winning two straight national titles. The Tigers are past their recent peak, finishing 9-4 last fall with an even 4-4 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Georgia vs. Clemson Week 1 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Bulldogs against the Tigers.

When : Saturday, Aug. 31

Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel : ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

This rivalry between Georgia and Clemson dates back to 1897, however since changing from an annual to intermittent event, it has lost a bit of its luster. Nonetheless, these two programs are still on a Week 1 collision course you certainly do not want to miss, so here is when the action kicks off.

What time is Georgia vs. Clemson?

Georgia takes on Clemson at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 31.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Georgia vs. Clemson, TV channel, free live stream