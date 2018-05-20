Watch: Georgetown LB Ty Williams Walks For First Time at Graduation After 2015 Neck Injury

Georgetown linebacker Ty Williams walked for the first time since 2015 as he crossed the stage at Georgetown's graduation on Saturday.

During his junior year, Williams broke five bones and vertebrae in his neck while attempting to tackle a receiver in a September 2015 game, according to The Hoya.

Williams remained on Georgetown's roster the next two seasons. During his rehabilitation, he worked towards his goal of walking again, reports The Washington Post.

For the first time in two and a half years, Williams walked at the graduation ceremony with the help of a brace and walker, as well as someone standing behind him to help him keep his balance.

The crowd cheered for Williams as he walked towards university president Jack DeGioia.

Williams graduated with a degree in government.