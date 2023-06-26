Watch: Gentrification vs. Growth in Charlotte’s Black neighborhoods

Should we stop or embrace gentrification in Charlotte? That was the questions on the minds of West Charlotte residents at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Thursday, June 22, as the Charlotte Observer hosted a panel discussion on the topic.

Hosted by Observer race, equity and community engagement editor Lisa Vernon-Sparks, the panel included Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council member, District 2; Boris Henderson, Aldersgate Living and Habitat for Humanity International Board Member; David Walters, Professor Emeritus of Architecture and Urban Design at UNC Charlotte; Quila Brunson, Real Estate broker, owner of Perfect House Group and a West Charlotte native; Ismaail Qaiyim, Esq.,Queen City Community Law Firm; Winston Robinson, Executive Director of Applesauce Group.

The full discussion and attendees Q&A can be found on our Facebook page, YouTube channel and at the top of this article.