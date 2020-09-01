Watch the Genovation GXE electric Corvette silently stalk Thunderhill West

When Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president and longtime C2 Corvette owner Joe Biden recently mentioned a 200-mph electric Corvette, he could have been talking about something GM has in the works, or he could have been referencing the Genovation GXE, the C7 that hit 211.9 mph a few months ago on the Kennedy Space Center's shuttle runway. For its latest trick, the GXE with Randy Pobst at the wheel tackled Thunderhill West, where it set an unofficial record (there's an oxymoron for you).

Pobst, Genovation says, has been helping the development team fine-tune the car's wing. He must have gotten it dialed in, because he (again, unofficially) beat the course's EV record by 13 seconds, beat the C8 Corvette's time, and would've been third on the track's rankings overall, had an official thumb been on an official stopwatch.

All this talk about times aside, seeing the car in action is the point here. Above, Pobst describes the Thunderhill outing. Below is the exterior ridealong video — and as much as we've been around EVs, it still seems fascinating to see this 800-plus-horsepower car whipping through the turns and accelerating on the straightaways in near silence. Nothing but tires and the rush of wind.

And finally, here is another look at the car's 211.9 mph run with Johnny Bohmer piloting back in December, in case you missed it.

Last we heard, Genovation planned to sell 75 examples of the bespoke GXE at a cost of $750,000. But for right now, they're just taking reservations.