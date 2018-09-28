How to Watch Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald: Bellator 206 Live Stream, Preview

Gegard Mousasi will defend his middleweight title against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206 on Saturday, Sept. 29. The fight will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, Cal.

MacDonald hopes to win his second Bellator title after becoming the welterweight champion in January. It would make him the first fighter in Bellator history to have two belts at once.

In January, MacDonald (20-4) won the welterweight belt at Bellator 192 by unanimous decision vs. Douglas Lima in five rounds. He was won two consecutive fights after coming to Bellator from UFC.

Mousasi (44-6-2) enters Saturday's fight on a seven-win streak with five of those coming in UFC and two in Bellator. In his last bout, Mousasi won the middleweight title at Bellator 200 by TKO in May. Mousasi knocked out Rafael Carvahlo after just 3:35 into the first round. After the fight, MacDonald asked for a champion-versus-champion bout with Mousasi on social media.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Mousasi has a slight height advantage over MacDonald who is 5-foot-11. Both have a 76-inch reach.

Along with Mousasi and MacDonald's title fight, Bellator 206's main card will feature Wanderlei Silva vs. Quinton Jackson and Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch the full card exclusively on DAZN. Sign up for a free trial.