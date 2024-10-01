Watch: GB rivals suffer significant damage in dramatic America’s Cup challenge series incident

Luna Rossa suffered a huge blow to their hopes of challenging in the America’s Cup on Tuesday

Ineos Britannia’s chances of making the 37th America’s Cup received a huge boost on Wednesday, although not in the way they would have wanted after Italian rivals Luna Rossa sustained damage to their boat in race seven.

The two teams, who began the day locked at 3-3 in their first-to-seven series, had been neck and neck approaching the windward gate at the finish to the first leg, splitting the course. Seconds later the Italians suffered a major nosedive into the water after bearing away at around 50 knots. Fortunately, none of their sailors were harmed.

Ineos Britannia, who continued sailing, were awarded the race a few minutes later when Luna Rossa were disqualified, putting Britain 4-3 up in the series.

Luna Rossa are frantically attempting to carry out repairs to their boat before race eight which is due to start at 2.15pm (BST).

It was unclear what caused the nosedive but Italian co-helm Francesco Bruni admitted the team had been having problems with their port foil arm towards the top of the leg, suggesting the issue was one of “balance between sails and foils”.

Either way, the huge deceleration as Luna Rossa’s bow hit the water caused fairings to be ripped off the deck around the jib track. It is unclear whether the boat sustained further structural damage.

Bruni was heard on team radio saying “we’ve broken everything” in an immediate reaction to the splashdown as the seriousness of the incident quickly materialised.

It was desperately unfortunate for Luna Rossa, although this is the third technical issue they have suffered in the series following their broken traveller in the semi-final against American Magic and then broken battens on their jib earlier in this series against Ineos, which forced them out for one race.

Ainslie: ‘It’s a tough moment for Luna Rossa’

In these top end conditions of between 16-21 knots, the loads on these AC75s are massive. Luna Rossa’s boat is possibly showing signs of being more fragile.

British skipper Ben Ainslie expressed sympathy for his rivals. “It’s a real tough moment for Luna Rossa,” he said after being awarded the point. “I don’t know exactly what happened but I hope they’re all OK. It was lining up to be a pretty even start, we had just got ahead at the first gate when they did a tack-bearaway and that was the last we saw of them.”

Bruni told ACTV he was confident Luna Rossa would be back for race eight. “I’m pretty sure we will be able to fix it for the next race,” he said.

Asked whether Luna Rossa had been having issues on the upwind leg, Bruni admitted “the board was not coming down” as they approached the windward gate.

“The guys are working hard on deck [to effect repairs],” he added. “They are doing their best. I’m confident that Luna Rossa will come back.”

Asked whether they had had an issue with their rudder, Bruni added: “I think it was more the balance between sails and foils.”