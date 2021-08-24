Watch Garth Brooks Give A Young Fan The Gift Of A Lifetime At A Recent Concert

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 - Getty Images

On August 7, Garth Brooks held a sold-out concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO where he gave a 12-year-old girl the gift of a lifetime.

The girl, named Giada, watched Brooks perform from atop her dad’s shoulders in one of the front rows, proudly holding a sign that read, “Garth, It’s Our First Concert!”

After noticing the poster, Brooks offered to sign “something” for Giada and her sister and promptly started looking around. “What has a G on it that I’m thinking of? Your name starts with G, my name starts with G,” he said, looking down at his guitar and smiling. He then took off the instrument, turned it over, and pulled a pen from his pocket to autograph it.

The girls covered their faces in shock as Brooks finished his signature and passed the guitar to a crew member who made the special delivery. In recapping the moment on Inside Studio G, Brooks called it “so sweet,” adding, “It was just so cool.” (Start watching around the 9-minute mark in the video below).

The “Friends in Low Places” singer recently went back on tour in July after postponing 2020 show dates due to the pandemic. However, now that the Delta variant is causing a surge in cases nationwide, he’s considering rescheduling the event’s latter half.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

The Kansas City concert guidelines encouraged attendees to wear masks and even featured a pop-up vaccination clinic, but only 35 of 70,000 took advantage of it. Now, the state of Kansas is requiring unvaccinated people who attended the concert to quarantine.

Despite all of the uncertainty, Brooks doesn’t regret reuniting with his fans. “I would’ve not missed Kansas City for the world. So glad we did it,” he said on Inside Studio G. “I needed the joy, I needed the laughter. So glad to see those people’s faces.”

