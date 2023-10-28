How to watch Fury vs Ngannou in UK: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price for boxing tonight

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou collide in a massive boxing crossover event in Saudi Arabia tonight.

The title of 'Baddest Man on the Planet' is up for grabs on a huge and no doubt somewhat bizarre evening at the newly-constructed Boulevard Hall Stadium in Riyadh.

Reigning WBC world heavyweight champion Fury is the overwhelming favourite to box circles around Ngannou, the formidable former UFC heavyweight champion who is set for a major payday in the Middle East but isn't being given a chance by many of coming even close to upsetting the self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King'.

Instead, Fury will hope to send an emphatic reminder of his power and skill to fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk ahead of an epic undisputed clash that it is now being claimed will take place just before Christmas on December 23.

It is set to be a strange and wild night in Saudi - here's how to watch all the action live, with an intriguing undercard including a spicy British heavyweight title showdown between champion Fabio Wardley and rival David Adeleye.

The likes of Joseph Parker, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Moses Itauma, Carlos Takam, Martin Bakole and Jack McGann are also on the bill.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou

TV channel: TNT Sports Box Office is broadcasting Fury vs Ngannou live in the UK via pay-per-view at a cost of £21.95. The undercard is due to start at 6pm BST, with the main event ring walks at approximately 10:40pm.

The TNT Sports Box Office coverage is from 7pm. The first hour of the undercard will be shown live to subscribers on TNT Sports 2 from 6pm.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event can also watch it live online via the TNT Sports Box Office app.

LIVE coverage: You can follow full live coverage of the entire fight card with Standard Sport’s blog.