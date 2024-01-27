How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle for FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

Craven Cottage will again host a key cup clash today when Fulham welcome Newcastle.

This fourth-round FA Cup tie comes just days after the west Londoners were narrowly beaten in the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Liverpool, depriving them of a first major domestic final since 1975.

Fulham have never won this competition whereas you have to go back to 1955 for Newcastle's sixth and last FA Cup crowning.

Having made it past the third round for the first time in four seasons, the Magpies harbour ambitions of reaching Wembley but have lost eight of their last ten games in all competitions.

The Cottagers, contrastingly, have lost just one of their last seven at home.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel ITV4. Coverage starts at 6.15pm GMT before a slightly early kick-off of 7pm.

Live stream: All the action is available live and for free online via the ITVX website and app.