How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Fulham host Manchester United at lunchtime today as the Premier League weekend gets underway after the midweek Carabao Cup action.

Marco Silva’s side, at their best, are one of the most organised teams in the top-flight. Though perhaps not at the levels they were last season, the Cottagers are well-drilled and know exactly what they’re doing.

For that reason, they look everything United aren’t at the moment. Though wider issues continued to be discussed, Erik ten Hag is struggling to convince in the dugout after a promising first season in charge.

Here’s how to watch the action at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Where to watch Fulham vs Manchester United

TV channel: Today's game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch live online through the Discovery+ app.

