How to Watch Fulham vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel

Fulham will host Chelsea at Craven Cottage in a London derby on Sunday, just days after firing caretaker manager Claudio Ranieri.

Scott Parker will be in charge for the Cottagers, who are inching toward relegation after four straight losses put the club 10 points from safety. They take on a Chelsea side that bounced back from a rough outing last Sunday to defeat Tottenham 2–0 on Wednesday. The Blues fined and benched goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the match after he refused a substitution at the end of the League Cup final last weekend and responded well, with Willy Caballero posting the clean sheet.

The win over Tottenham reduced the pressure on manager Maurizio Sarri, whose side will look for a vital three points in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.