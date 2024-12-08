How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Fulham and Arsenal will today clash in a Premier League London derby.

The Gunners have raised fresh hope of a title challenge after hitting the ground running, winning all four of their games since returning from the international break.

Still, they lost at Craven Cottage last year and Marco Silva’s side are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with when at their very best.

With that in mind, Arsenal will have their work cut out.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

