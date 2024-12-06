Watch: Frustrated Tottenham captain Heung-min Son involved in incident with teammates after Bournemouth defeat

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League struggles continued with a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, as their inability to convert dominance into goals once again cost them valuable points.

Despite controlling 66% possession, Spurs were outclassed in key moments, registering a meagre 0.87 expected goals (xG) compared to Bournemouth’s commanding 3.71.

The game began with promise for Spurs when Dominic Solanke spurned an early chance to score against his former club.

However, it was Bournemouth who seized the initiative as young defender Huijsen rose to meet Tavernier’s corner and nodded the Cherries ahead early on.

The Cherries continued to threaten, seeing two goals overturned by VAR, while Spurs struggled to find cohesion in the final third.

A disallowed goal from Heung-min Son late in the game summed up a lacklustre attacking display, as the Lilywhites failed to test Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga meaningfully.

Heung-min Son was not happy with his teammates after the game

After the match, captain Son’s frustration was evident. A clip circulating on social media showed the South Korean upset at his teammates for not showing interest in going over to the supporting fans, and could be seeing urging his teammates, including Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie, to join him in apologising/applauding the travelling supporters.

Heung-min Son appeared to be frustrated with some of his #THFC teammates for not going over to applaud the supporters after the match tonight. — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) December 6, 2024

Heung-min Son applauding Spurs fans after Bournemouth defeat. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s poor form continues

This latest setback leaves Tottenham 10th in the league table with 20 points from 14 games—a troubling position for a club with ambitions of competing at the top.

The Lilywhites have managed just two wins in their last five league matches, increasing the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou to improve the team’s form. The ongoing injury crisis has not helped either with several key players out including Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Ben Davies who had stepped up to fill in the role in the absence of the preferred centre-back duo too has now picked up a hamstring injury.

Despite the poor form, a recent report has stated that the club has no plans of parting ways with the Australian manager as yet.

Tottenham’s next challenge comes against second-placed Chelsea, a clash that will demand a marked improvement to avoid further setbacks. With their London rivals in strong form, Spurs face an uphill battle as they look to regain momentum.