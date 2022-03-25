What to Watch Friday: New true crime, plus how to stream ‘Yellowstone’ free

Yellowstone (3 p.m., Pluto TV) - Pluto TV has Seasons 1 through 3 of the Kevin Costner western drama “Yellowstone” streaming free, with no log-in required. Here are the details from Pluto: Season 1 starts Friday at 3 p.m., Season 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Season 3 on Sunday at noon. Visit pluto.tv/en/live-tv/more-tv-drama to watch.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Correspondent Matt Gutman interviews Wendi Mae Davidson, a former Texas veterinarian and mother of two, who is serving a 25-year sentence in prison for murdering her husband, Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Severance, in 2005. Davidson had reported Severance missing but a joint investigation by Texas Rangers, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local authorities revealed that Davidson knew more about Severance’s whereabouts than she disclosed. Tonight’s episode features the first network interview with Davidson from prison, in which she makes claims about what she says really happened to her husband.

Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) - Keith Morrison looks into the 2010 death of 49-year-old Phoenix resident Norman “Lee” Radder, and tries to answer the question: was it suicide or murder? Morrison talks to Lee’s family members, including his wife Belinda Radder and sister Lisa Amrhein; Detective Michael Brooks; Attorney Dwane Cates and more.

