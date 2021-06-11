What to Watch Friday: ‘In the Heights’ on HBO Max, 20/20 returns to Fort Hood

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - One year after Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was brutally murdered and her story sparked a #MeToo movement in the military, John Quinones has the first television interview with her fiancé, Juan Cruz. Cruz opens up about their relationship and coping with the devastating loss. The two-hour program also has exclusive interviews with soldiers from Vanessa’s unit who say they knew about the sexual harassment she experienced, and who talked to Vanessa’s killer, Aaron Robinson, the day Vanessa disappeared. “20/20” also reports on the Army command investigation that revealed missteps in the investigation and more.

Dateline (10 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning has the story of Kansas prisoner John Manard, who escaped with the help of Toby Dorr, a 48-year-old prison volunteer and mother of two. After the escape, investigators scrambled to track the pair down and determine Dorr’s true involvement. Dorr speaks out in her first network interview about the story that made world-wide headlines.

In the Heights (HBO Max) - This highly anticipated new film fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for a story that captures a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience: the tight-knit Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City. Miranda played the lead role in the Broadway version, but for the film, the role of the likable and magnetic bodega owner who sings about a better life is played by Anthony Ramos. (Miranda does have a small role in the film.) “In the Heights” screens in theaters and will stream on HBO Max for 30 days.

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It (Discovery+) - This documentary tells the true story behind the case that inspired the film “The Conjuring 3.” After a brutal murder, a Connecticut man claimed his innocence, insisting “the devil made me do it,” and for the first time in U.S. history, the existence of demonic forces was used as a defense at trial. The film examines the events leading up to the murder and the court case that followed. We get never-before-seen interviews with the family, renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the defendant’s lawyer and local police.

