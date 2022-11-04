What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ has updates on SC’s Murdaugh murder case

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda (8 p.m., ABC)

This new special features interviews with director Ryan Coogler and stars of the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel about how the film honors the late Chadwick Boseman. Plus Whoopi Goldberg interviews Simone Ledward Boseman, the widow of “Black Panther” star Boseman. The special will stream the next day on Hulu. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is in theaters Nov. 11.

Dateline: Dark Waters (9 p.m., NBC)

NBC News’ Craig Melvin looks at the storied history of the Murdaugh family of Hampton, South Carolina, with updates on the the deaths and legal cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh, charged with murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul.

NBC promises “surprising and exclusive new details” about the murder case, and interview with the father of one of the passengers of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach. The special will also have new info on what to expect in Murdaugh’s upcoming murder trial, scheduled for late January.

“Dateline” will release a special podcast episode about the case on Wednesday, Nov. 9, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Melvin’s reporting.

20/20: The Girl Scout Murders (9 p.m., ABC)

Deborah Roberts reports on the unsolved 1977 murders of three elementary school-aged Girl Scouts, killed on the first night at a summer came in Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Convicted rapist Gene Leroy Hart stood trial for the crimes but was found not guilty. Forty-five years later, new law enforcement officers are looking at the old evidence with new technology, including advanced DNA analysis, to see if the case can finally be solved. This streams on Hulu tomorrow. (Note: Also on Hulu, there’s a very good documentary series called Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.)

