What to Watch Friday: ‘Dateline’ updates case of NJ mom charged in son’s murder

Dateline NBC: The Blue Blanket Mystery (9 p.m., NBC) - Andrea Canning reports on Timmy Wiltsey, a five-year-old boy from Sayreville, New Jersey, whose mother Michelle Lodzinski, reported him missing from a carnival in 1991. His remains were discovered 11 months later in a creek. Detectives embarked on a decades-long investigation until a family member identified a key piece of evidence pointing to a potential suspect. Tonight’s episode features exclusive TV interviews with insiders close to the case: former New Jersey Detective Keith Hackett, Timmy’s cousin Jennifer Dilcher, Michelle Lodzinski’s sister Linda Hisley and more.

Crush (Hulu) - In this Hulu original film, an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, and she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Shining Girls (Apple TV+) - This new original series, based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel, follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist “whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.” The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.